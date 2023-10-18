We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Zuru Metal Machine Road Rampage
image 1 of Zuru Metal Machine Road Rampageimage 2 of Zuru Metal Machine Road Rampageimage 3 of Zuru Metal Machine Road Rampageimage 4 of Zuru Metal Machine Road Rampageimage 5 of Zuru Metal Machine Road Rampage

Zuru Metal Machine Road Rampage

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.00

£8.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

ZURU Metal Machine Road Rampage
Powerful Launcher: A powerful launcher that sends your Metal Machines flying through the track! Lock the launcher in place to send your metal machines car speeding down the track!Stunt Ramp and Loop: This set includes a stunt Ramp that allows your Monster Truck to jump over (or on) the stunt cars! After flying down the track your metal machines car goes around the loop, even going upside down. Then over the stunt ramp through the fire.The Metal Machines Road Rampage track set is packed with action and destruction! Launch your car through the 360 degree loop to see it either land in safety or crash on the other cars for an epic SMASH! Metal Machines - Attack the Track.
H26cm x 26cm x D6cm
Cars Included: This epic value track set comes with ultra fast Metal Machines Mini Cars

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Toy Cars & Vehicles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here