METAL MACHINES Monster Truck Wars Assortment

Massive Truck: This Metal Machine is called a monster for a reason. This truck measures over 8 inch / 20cm long. A Monster Truck this size will demolish anything that enters the arena!

Real Firing Weapon: Destroy your opponents with a roof top firing weapon. Shoot down the competition before finishing them off with an epic Monster Truck crash!

Lights & Sounds: Battle to victory in style with Metal Machines Monster Truck Wars real lights and sounds. Scare off the competition with this tricked out truck! Batteries included.

Start revving your engines for Metal Machines Monster Truck Wars! Take it up a gear with this massive monster that demolishes anything in its path. Monster Truck Wars brings free-wheeling fun with next level suspension and pivot & steer action that lets you drive fearlessly. Get ready to rumble with your truck's roof top firing weapon and tricked out lights and sounds. Will you battle with the T-Rex, Jawesome or Bone Breaker?! Collect all 3 and put the pedal to the metal with Metal Machines Monster Truck Wars! - Batteries included.