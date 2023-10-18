We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zuru Smashers Nano Surprise Egg

£7.00

£7.00/each

ZURU Smashers Nano Surprise Egg
6 Surprises to Discover:Smash your way through 6 Dino Island surprises and build a fossilised Dino SMASH-O-SAUR.Smash, Smash, Smash: Smash your Egg to smithereens to discover the Dino Island treasures. You can even rebuild to smash again!Build your Dino:Dig through the stretchy slime to discover fossilized Dino bones and build your SMASH-O-SAURSmash your way to an epic prehistoric adventure with Smashers Dino Island Nano Egg! SMASH your egg to smithereens to uncover the 6 hidden surprises inside. Search through super stretchy slime to discover Dino bones and construct your new fossilised friend! There are 7 Dinos to build and collect including the ultra-rare golden T-Rex! This action-packed egg is filled to the brim with smashing fun. Get smashing to discover your new Smashers Dino!
H9cm W10cm x D15cm

Lower age limit

3 Years

