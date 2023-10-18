ZURU X-Shot Skins Griefer 12 darts

Choose your Skin:

The X-Shot Skins Griefer blaster comes in 6 unique skins to select and collect.

Firing Power:

Give your opponents grief from up to 27m / 90 feet away with this powerful blaster!

Dart Capacity:

The Griefer has an epic 6 dart capacity barrel and an additional 6 dart storage!

X-Shot Skins brings the in-game experience of skinning your blaster into the real world, choose your Skin and join the battle. The X-Shot Skins Griefer packs enough power to take on targets 27m / 90 feet away! This blaster blows away the competition with a rapid-fire of 6 darts in under 30 seconds using the rotating barrel, plus extra dart storage below to keep you locked and loaded in battle. Use the easy pull to prime mechanism to strike the competition before they see you coming. The X-Shot Skins Griefer blaster comes in 6 unique skins to select and collect and comes with 12 Air Pocket Technology foam darts. Choose different, choose X-Shot Skins.