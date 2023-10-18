Zuru X-Shot Extinct 8 Dart

Get ready for the Dino invasion with the X-Shot Dino Attack Extinct blaster! This epic dino destroyer fires with extreme power and accuracy from up to 27m / 90 feet away. This blaster has an easy pull to prime mechanism to blast Dino eggs back to extinction! With its single dart barrel and additional 4 dart storage, you can stay locked and loaded through even the longest battles. Use your Dino egg for target practice and flip out the retractable sword to tackle even the most diabolical Dinos. No Dinosaur is a match for you with the X-Shot Dino Attack Extinct!

Dino Blasting Power: The X-Shot Dino Attack Extinct has an incredible shooting distance of 27m / 90 feet! Dino Egg Target: Set up you Dino egg for target practice. Dino Fighting Sword: Use the retractable blue sword for any close Dino attacks.

