Tesco Finest Truffle Mac & Cheese 350G
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 1298kJ
-
- 309kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.1g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.8g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.0g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.83g
- 14%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ / 177kcal
Product Description
- Chifferi pasta in a cheese and truffle flavoured sauce topped with pecorino medium fat hard cheese and parsley breadcrumbs.
- Chifferi pasta cooked in a vintage Cheddar sauce made with mushroom, truffle, truffle oil and Dijon mustard. Finished with pecorino cheese and a crisp herby ciabatta crumb topping This Tesco Finest Truffle Macaroni Cheese is the perfect ready meal side for 2. Our Finest Ready Meals are made with the best quality ingredients.
- Chifferi pasta cooked in a rich vintage Cheddar and truffle sauce finished with pecorino cheese and a crispy ciabatta crumb
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Whole Milk, Water, Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Grapeseed Oil, Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Mustard Powder, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Butter (Milk), White Pepper, Truffle, Mustard Seed, Black Olive, Carrot, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, White Truffle Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Whey (Milk), Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (175g)
|Energy
|741kJ / 177kcal
|1298kJ / 309kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|13.1g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|19.1g
|33.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.3g
|Protein
|7.5g
|13.2g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.83g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
