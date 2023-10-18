Paw Patrol Aqua Pups Vehicle Assortment

PAW PATROL Aqua Pups Vehicle A/ment

Suited in their wetsuits and helmets, the Pups are ready for Pawsome rescues. The themed vehicles (Each sold separately) take on an all-new Aqua look, each inspired by the different sea creatures in the show. Each themed rescue vehicle features an exciting transformation to prepare them for the imaginary seas. Slide the vehicle canopies shut to transform the vehicles into water ready rescue mode for endless fun. PAW Patrol action figures, toy cars, playsets and stuffed animals are the perfect toys for boys and girls aged 3 and up, so bring home the excitement of the PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups!

PUP ACTION FIGURE: Geared up in their Aqua Pups wetsuit uniform, complete with helmet and backpack, the pups are ready for some exciting rescue missions in the pretend sea. TRANSFORMING TOY VEHICLES: The Rescue vehicles quickly transform into rescue mode. Just slide the vehicle canopy shut to activate the rescue mode, helping you go and save the day! COLLECT THEM ALL: For more fun, collect all the PAW Patrol toys like the Aqua Pups hero pups, PAW Patrol movie toys, dragon toys, stuffed animals, toy figures and playsets (each sold separately).

Lower age limit

3 Years