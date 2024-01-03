LEGO CITY Gaming Truck 60388

Let kids bring eSports action to town with this LEGO City Gaming Tournament Truck set: a buildable toy truck, a presenter and 2 gaming minifigures

The side of the LEGO vehicle's trailer folds up to reveal the tournament stage with 2 toy computer gaming stations and giant stadium screens

Young video game fans can 'animate' the gaming action on the toy stadium screen and adjust the progress bar for the competing minifigures

This truck toy features cool accessories including a winner’s trophy, microphone, mobile phone and gaming items, such as big fists and a toy sword

This LEGO City gaming tournament playset makes a fun birthday gift idea for kids aged 7 and over who love gaming, esports and trucks toysThe LEGO City Gaming Tournament Truck (60388) toy for kids aged 7+ has arrived in LEGO City for the big match between the eSports champions and is loaded with features for imaginative play.

This truck toy is packed with cool equipment and merchandise for enthusiastic video game fans. Kids fold up the side of the huge trailer to reveal a stage with 2 toy computer gaming stations and a stadium screen with fun ‘animation’ functionality, plus a winner’s trophy and cool merchandise for LEGO City’s eSport fans. Kids can just add the presenter and gaming LEGO City minifigures and the tournament begin! This 7+ playset includes a pictorial building guide and the LEGO Builder app – an amazing digital guide with zoom and rotate tools that enable kids to visualise the finished LEGO vehicle model from all angles as they build.

We grow up surrounded by amazing vehicles and machines, and with LEGO City Great Vehicles building toys kids get to explore them up close, with realistic models and inspiring characters for creative role play. This toy for kids aged 7+ makes a great birthday gift idea for video game fans.

The LEGO City Gaming Tournament Truck measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) long and2.5 in. (6 cm) wide

Contains 344 Pieces.