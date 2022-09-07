Tesco Finest Chicken Korma & Pilau Rice 400G
Each pack
- Energy
- 1982kJ
-
- 472kcal
- 24%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.6g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.3g
- 37%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.4g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.41g
- 24%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 129kcal
Product Description
- Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a cream, cashew nut and almond sauce with cooked pilau rice.
- Our experts use flame seared marinated chicken breast before adding it to a creamy coconut sauce enriched with cashew nuts, spiced with cardamom and mace, finished with fresh coriander. Our rice is enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices, all tempered to release their aromatic flavours.
- Marinated, flame seared chicken breast pieces in a rich, delicately spiced coconut and cashew nut sauce.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Curry Leaves, Green Chilli Purée, Colour (Curcumin)], Cooked Marinated Chicken (20%) [Chicken Breast, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Turmeric Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cardamom, Cornflour], Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Water, Tomato Passata, Coconut, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cashew Nut, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Coriander, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Salt, Coriander Powder, Honey, Cumin Powder, Desiccated Coconut, Ground Almonds, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom, Lemon Juice, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Mace, Star Anise, Ginger Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
800W 7 mins / 900W 5 mins 30 secs
Produce of
Made using EU chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (366g**)
|Energy
|542kJ / 129kcal
|1982kJ / 472kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|17.6g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|48.3g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|5.5g
|Protein
|7.5g
|27.5g
|Salt
|0.39g
|1.41g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 366g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.