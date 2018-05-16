New
Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Char Siu Pork Shoulder 560G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 2489kJ
-
- 594kcal
- 30%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 26.9g
- 38%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 10.8g
- 54%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 27.4g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.17g
- 20%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1037kJ / 247kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked seasoned pork shoulder with a sachet of spiced, sweet soya glaze.
- Marinated with a five spice rub and slow cooked for two hours for tenderness. Coated with a red char siu style glaze for a sweet and sticky finish.
- Pack size: 560G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (80%), Char Siu Glaze (15%) [Water, Sugar, Soya Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Honey, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Beetroot Powder, Molasses, Mirin Rice Wine, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Spice Extracts (Paprika Extract, Rosemary Extract), Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Clove, Black Pepper], Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Dried Green Bell Pepper, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Beetroot Powder, Yeast Extract, Chive, Fennel Seed, Spice Extracts (Paprika Extract, Rosemary Extract), Star Anise, Cinnamon Powder, Orange Oil, Clove.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Remove product from box and place the glaze sachet to one side. Decant meat and juices from pouch into an ovenable tray. Cover with foil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Remove from oven. Drain the cooking juices and pour the glaze over the pork. Return to oven and cook for a further 10 minutes. 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 50 mins Remove from oven and rest for 5 minutes before serving. To serve, slice with a sharp knife.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
560g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (240g**)
|Energy
|1037kJ / 247kcal
|2489kJ / 594kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|26.9g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|10.8g
|Carbohydrate
|12.9g
|31.0g
|Sugars
|11.4g
|27.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.6g
|Protein
|23.2g
|55.7g
|Salt
|0.49g
|1.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 560g typically weighs 480g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Contains alcohol..
