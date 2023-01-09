Tesco Meal For 2 Sweet & Sour Chicken & Chow Mein 1.07Kg
½ of a meal
- Energy
- 3777kJ
-
- 899kcal
- 45%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 33.2g
- 47%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.3g
- 37%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 27.4g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.94g
- 49%of the reference intake
high
high
high
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 738kJ / 176kcal
Product Description
- Cooked battered chicken breast pieces in a pineapple, rice vinegar and ginger sauce. Long grain rice with egg and peas. Cooked noodles with cooked marinated chicken breast pieces, vegetables and shiitake mushroom in a sesame and soy sauce. Mixed vegetables with ginger wrapped in filo pastry. Shrimp tapioca crackers.
- Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
- A Taste of China Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
- Pack size: 1.07KG
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. Remove outer packaging. Prawn crackers do not require heating. Oven: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 23 mins Pierce film lids several times on the Sweet & Sour Chicken, Chicken Chow Mein and Egg Fried Rice. Place the Sweet & Sour Chicken, Chicken Chow Mein and Egg Fried Rice on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Remove all packaging from the vegetable spring rolls, place on the baking tray and heat alongside the other items for a further 13 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir the Sweet & Sour Chicken, Chicken Chow Mein and Egg Fried Rice before serving with the spring rolls. Prawn crackers are ready to eat.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Prawn crackers do not require heating.
Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lids several times.
Heat on full power.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
800W 4 mins 30 secs/900W 4 mins
Chicken Chow Mein
800W 4 mins secs/900W 3 mins 30 secs
Egg Fried Rice
800W 2 mins 30 secs/900W 2 mins
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Vegetable Spring Rolls
800W 2 mins / 900W 1 min 30 secs
Remove all packaging from the vegetable spring rolls.
Place on a microwavable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.07kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a meal (512g**)
|Energy
|738kJ / 176kcal
|3777kJ / 899kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|33.2g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.1g
|113.4g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|27.4g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|7.2g
|Protein
|6.5g
|33.1g
|Salt
|0.57g
|2.94g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven heated according to instructions 1070g typically weighs 1024g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 664kJ
-
- 158kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.8g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.2g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.01g
- 17%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 511kJ / 121kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Cooked Marinated Chicken (21%) [Chicken Breast, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Vegetables [Bean Sprouts, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cabbage], Water, Shiitake Mushroom, Onion, Rice Wine, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Rice Vinegar, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Flavourings, Yeast Extract Powder, Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Alcohol.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (130g**)
|Energy
|511kJ / 121kcal
|664kJ / 158kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|11.7g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.3g
|Protein
|9.4g
|12.3g
|Salt
|0.77g
|1.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 1085kJ
-
- 258kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.9g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.29g
- 5%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 723kJ / 172kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Long Grain Rice, Pasteurised Egg (6%), Onion, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Flavourings, Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|723kJ / 172kcal
|1085kJ / 258kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|27.1g
|40.7g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.5g
|Protein
|3.1g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.29g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 530kJ
-
- 127kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.6g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.49g
- 8%of the reference intake
high
medium
medium
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2121kJ / 507kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Modified Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Shrimp (Crustacean) (16%), Sugar, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|2121kJ / 507kcal
|530kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|26.5g
|6.6g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|63.2g
|15.8g
|Sugars
|6.8g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Salt
|1.95g
|0.49g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1103kJ
-
- 263kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.9g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.3g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 20.0g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.79g
- 13%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 660kJ / 157kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Battered Chicken (29%) [Chicken Breast, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)], Water, Red Pepper, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Pineapple, Tomato Purée, Onion, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Cornflour, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (167g**)
|Energy
|660kJ / 157kcal
|1103kJ / 263kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|9.9g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|18.1g
|30.2g
|Sugars
|12.0g
|20.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|7.7g
|12.8g
|Salt
|0.47g
|0.79g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
2 spring rolls
- Energy
- 429kJ
-
- 102kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.4g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.1g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.8g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.36g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 256kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (52%) [Carrot, Yam Bean, Red Pepper, Cabbage, Babycorn, Spring Onion, Bean Sprouts], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Bean, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Soya Oil, Plum, Modified Tapioca Starch, Distilled Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Orange Peel Powder, Black Sesame Seeds, White Sesame Seeds, Seaweed Flakes, Japanese Pepper, Ginger Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 spring rolls (40g)
|Energy
|1072kJ / 256kcal
|429kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|32.4g
|13.0g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.3g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.91g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
