We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lego Superheroes Thanos Mech Armor 76242
image 1 of Lego Superheroes Thanos Mech Armor 76242image 2 of Lego Superheroes Thanos Mech Armor 76242

Lego Superheroes Thanos Mech Armor 76242

No ratings yet
Write a review

£13.00

£13.00/each

LEGO SUPERHEROES Thanos Mech Armor 76242
Find the Marvel Avengers universe’s most powerful super villain in supersized mech form in this LEGO Marvel Thanos Mech Armour building toy setThis LEGO Marvel Avengers building toy includes a Thanos minifigure and a buildable Thanos mech action figure with adjustable arms, legs and fingersKids can slide the minifigure into the cockpit and complete the action figure with the double-edged sword, Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity StonesStanding over 12 cm (4 in.) tall, its small size makes it a perfect travel toy to deliver big fun for children who love the Super Hero worldThere are lots more LEGO Marvel collectable sets with action figures for kids to collect, letting them create their own epic multi-mech battlesFans of Marvel's Thanos will love this supersized Super Hero treat. LEGO Marvel Thanos Mech Armour (76242) action figure building toy takes the universe’s most powerful super villain and makes him even more awesome!The Thanos Mech Armour figure features jointed arms, legs and fingers, allowing it to be positioned and posed for imaginative play-and-display possibilities. The Thanos LEGO minifigure fits neatly into the opening cockpit of the mech, plus Thanos’s double-sided sword, Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Stones make the Thanos Mech Armour action figure a force to be reckoned with! For added digital fun with this LEGO Marvel collectable set, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Avengers figure set as they build.Standing over 12 cm (4 in.) tall, this pick-up-and-play collectable Thanos building toy delivers big fun wherever kids go and makes a great super-hero birthday gift for kids aged 6 plus years old and all fans of Marvel Studios: Avengers Infinity Saga.Take-anywhere figure stands over 4 in. (12 cm) tallContains 113 Pieces.
4,6 x 19,1 x 14,1

View all LEGO

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here