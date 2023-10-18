LEGO SUPERHEROES Thanos Mech Armor 76242

Find the Marvel Avengers universe’s most powerful super villain in supersized mech form in this LEGO Marvel Thanos Mech Armour building toy set

This LEGO Marvel Avengers building toy includes a Thanos minifigure and a buildable Thanos mech action figure with adjustable arms, legs and fingers

Kids can slide the minifigure into the cockpit and complete the action figure with the double-edged sword, Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Stones

Standing over 12 cm (4 in.) tall, its small size makes it a perfect travel toy to deliver big fun for children who love the Super Hero world

There are lots more LEGO Marvel collectable sets with action figures for kids to collect, letting them create their own epic multi-mech battlesFans of Marvel's Thanos will love this supersized Super Hero treat. LEGO Marvel Thanos Mech Armour (76242) action figure building toy takes the universe’s most powerful super villain and makes him even more awesome!

The Thanos Mech Armour figure features jointed arms, legs and fingers, allowing it to be positioned and posed for imaginative play-and-display possibilities. The Thanos LEGO minifigure fits neatly into the opening cockpit of the mech, plus Thanos’s double-sided sword, Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Stones make the Thanos Mech Armour action figure a force to be reckoned with! For added digital fun with this LEGO Marvel collectable set, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Avengers figure set as they build.

Standing over 12 cm (4 in.) tall, this pick-up-and-play collectable Thanos building toy delivers big fun wherever kids go and makes a great super-hero birthday gift for kids aged 6 plus years old and all fans of Marvel Studios: Avengers Infinity Saga.

Contains 113 Pieces.