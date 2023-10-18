HEY DUGGEE 4 Pack Figure Assortment

Airing on CBeebies, Hey Duggee is the pre-school series that promotes fun, exercise, learning and even more fun! The show is based around a children’s after school group called The Squirrel Club, which loveable dog Duggee is leader of and provides a safe and fun place for children to explore, learn and earn activity badges. These cute figurines sets feature loveable Duggee in his signature Squirrel Club uniform with his friends Enid, Happy, Betty, Roly. Norrie and Tag. These colourful and chunky figurines are perfect for little hands and curious minds – who's ready for a Duggee adventure! For added fun, Duggee has moving legs. Each set sold separately. For ages 3 years and over.