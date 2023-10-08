We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

SHARPE'S COMMAND Bernard Cornwell

SHARPE'S COMMAND Bernard Cornwell
*Special collector's edition with foiled signature on the board, exclusive to the first print run - pre-order now*SHARPE IS BACK.The brand new novel from Bernard Cornwell in the global bestselling Sharpe series.If any man can do the impossible it's Richard Sharpe . . .And the impossible is exactly what the formidable Major Sharpe is asked to do when he's dispatched on an undercover mission behind enemy lines, deep in the Spanish countryside.For a remote village is about to become the centre of a battle for the future of Europe. Sitting high above the Almaraz bridge, it is the last link between two French armies, one in the north and one in the south; if they meet, the British are doomed.Only Sharpe's small group of men - with their cunning and courage to rely on - stand in their way. But they're rapidly outnumbered, enemies are hiding in plain sight, and time is running out . . .SHARPE'S COMMAND is the brand new novel in the bestselling historical series that has sold over 20 million copies worldwide.*PRE-ORDER NOW*
Bernard Cornwell was born in London, raised in Essex and worked for the BBC for eleven years before meeting Judy, his American wife. Denied an American work permit he wrote a novel instead and has been writing ever since. He and Judy divide their time between Cape Cod and Charleston, South Carolina.
