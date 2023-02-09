Tesco Flower Power Diffuser 100Ml
Product Description
- TESCO FLOWER POWER DIFFUSER 100ML
- Refresh your home with this floral scented diffuser.
- Glass, DPM, Fragrance
- D7.2cm
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Carefully remove cap and insert reed sticks into the container. Turn the reed sticks over exposing the oil infused ends to the air, the reed will draw upon the oil and release fragrance into the air. For optimum performance turn reeds every two to three days.
Warnings
- WARNING! Keep out of reach of children and pets. Never use if there is any damage to the container. Do not allow this product to come into contact with fabrics, polished or painted surfaces, which may be damaged by the fragrance oil. Always place product on non-porous coaster. Do not consume. Use only as directed. Avoid contact with skin and eyes, In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water.
- Contains 1-(2,3,8,8-Tetramethyl-1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydronaphthalen-2-yl)ethanone.
- May produce an allergic reaction.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100ml
Safety information
WARNING! Keep out of reach of children and pets. Never use if there is any damage to the container. Do not allow this product to come into contact with fabrics, polished or painted surfaces, which may be damaged by the fragrance oil. Always place product on non-porous coaster. Do not consume. Use only as directed. Avoid contact with skin and eyes, In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water. Contains 1-(2,3,8,8-Tetramethyl-1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydronaphthalen-2-yl)ethanone. May produce an allergic reaction.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.