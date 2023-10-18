Play-Doh Create 'N Go Playset Assortment

PLAY-DOH Create 'n Go Playset A/Ment

Build a world of magical mini friends from across Equestria! My Little Pony Mini World Magic sets consist of tiny scenes and adorable characters inspired by the My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale series. Collectible figures are 2.5 cm tall with character-inspried looks and accessories. Crystal Keychain sets come in a keychain carrying case for on the go fun. Plug the accessories into the keychain base to create mini scenes for adorable pony pals. Look out for Hitch Trailblazer, Izzy Moonbow, Princess Pipp Petals and other pony friends to create the word of Equestria. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This My Little Pony toy makes a great festive gift or birthday present for children aged 5 years old and up! My Little Pony and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.

Lower age limit

3 Years