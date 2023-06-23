We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Vegetable Medley In Chilli Blackbean Sauce 300G

Tesco Finest Vegetable Medley In Chilli Blackbean Sauce 300G

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
259kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

low

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 225kJ / 54kcal

Courgette, onion, green cabbage and red chilli with a sachet of black bean and chilli sauce.
Courgettes, spring greens & white onions with a spicy chilli & black bean sauce.
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Courgette, Onion, Cabbage, Black Bean and Chilli Sauce (10%) [Water, Soya Bean, Red Chilli, White Wine, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sea Salt, Alcohol, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper], Red Chilli.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

