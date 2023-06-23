Tesco Finest Vegetable Medley In Chilli Blackbean Sauce 300G
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 259kJ
- 62kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.1g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.31g
- 5%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Courgette, Onion, Cabbage, Black Bean and Chilli Sauce (10%) [Water, Soya Bean, Red Chilli, White Wine, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sea Salt, Alcohol, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper], Red Chilli.
Allergy Information
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (115g**)
|Energy
|225kJ / 54kcal
|259kJ / 62kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|3.3g
|Protein
|2.2g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 230g.
Shallow Fry
Return to
