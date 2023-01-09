Tesco Meal For 2 Chinese Style Chicken Curry 1.14Kg
½ of a meal
- Energy
- 3645kJ
-
- 869kcal
- 43%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 36.9g
- 53%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.9g
- 35%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14.4g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 3.33g
- 56%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 653kJ / 156kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast pieces in a coconut sauce with spices. Cooked chicken breast pieces in a black bean and garlic sauce. Long grain rice with egg and peas. Mixed vegetables with ginger wrapped in filo pastry. Shrimp tapioca crackers.
- Limited Edition Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
- Pack size: 1.14KG
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. Remove outer packaging. Prawn crackers do not require heating. Oven: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 23 mins Pierce film lids several times on the Chinese Style Chicken Curry, Chicken & Black Bean and Egg Fried Rice. Place the Chinese Style Chicken Curry, Chicken & Black Bean and Egg Fried Rice on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Remove all packaging from the Vegetable Spring Rolls, place on the baking tray and heat alongside the other items for a further 13 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir the Chinese Style Chicken Curry, Chicken & Black Bean and Egg Fried Rice before serving with the Spring rolls. Prawn crackers are ready to eat.
Microwave
Instructions: Each container must be heated separately.
Remove outer packaging.
Pierce film lids several times.
Remove all packaging from the vegetable spring rolls and place on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Chinese Style Chicken Curry
800W 4 mins 30 secs/900W 4 mins
Chicken & Black Bean
800W 4 mins 30 secs/900W 4 mins
Egg Fried Rice
800W 2 mins 30 secs/900W 2 mins
Vegetable Spring Rolls
800W 2 mins /900W 1 min 30 secs
Stir well before serving.
Prawn crackers are ready to eat.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
1.14kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a meal (558g**)
|Energy
|653kJ / 156kcal
|3645kJ / 869kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|36.9g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|16.1g
|89.6g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|6.5g
|Protein
|7.4g
|41.4g
|Salt
|0.60g
|3.33g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven heated according to instructions 1140g typically weighs 1116g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 818kJ
-
- 196kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.0g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.9g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.30g
- 22%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502kJ / 120kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chicken (27%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Water, Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Water Chestnut, Rapeseed Oil, Black Soya Bean, Rice Wine, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sesame Oil, Chicken Extract, Honey, Sugar, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Sea Salt, Mushroom, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Rice Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Carrot, Flavourings, Leek, Fennel, Alcohol, Cinnamon, Aniseed, Clove Powder, Ginger Powder, Parsley, Garlic, Bay Leaf, Tomato Purée, Black Peppercorns, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (163g**)
|Energy
|502kJ / 120kcal
|818kJ / 196kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|8.8g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|9.1g
|14.8g
|Salt
|0.80g
|1.30g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
2 spring rolls
- Energy
- 429kJ
-
- 102kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.4g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.1g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.8g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.36g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 256kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (52%) [Carrot, Yam Bean, Red Pepper, Cabbage, Babycorn, Spring Onion, Bean Sprouts], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Bean, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Soya Oil, Plum, Modified Tapioca Starch, Distilled Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Orange Peel Powder, Black Sesame Seeds, White Sesame Seeds, Seaweed Flakes, Japanese Pepper, Ginger Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 spring rolls (40g)
|Energy
|1072kJ / 256kcal
|429kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|32.4g
|13.0g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.3g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.91g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 1084kJ
-
- 258kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.9g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.29g
- 5%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 723kJ / 172kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Long Grain Rice, Pasteurised Egg (6%), Onion, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Flavourings, Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|723kJ / 172kcal
|1084kJ / 258kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|27.1g
|40.7g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.5g
|Protein
|3.1g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.29g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 530kJ
-
- 127kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.6g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.49g
- 8%of the reference intake
high
medium
medium
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2121kJ / 507kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Modified Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Shrimp (Crustacean) (16%), Sugar, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|2121kJ / 507kcal
|530kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|26.5g
|6.6g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|63.2g
|15.8g
|Sugars
|6.8g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Salt
|1.95g
|0.49g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 801kJ
-
- 191kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.1g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.8g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.86g
- 14%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 445kJ / 106kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Chicken (27%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Onion, Coconut, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Mushroom Concentrate, Soya Bean, Wheat, Turmeric Powder, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Coriander Powder, Sea Salt, Chicken Extract, Cumin Powder, Flavourings, Fenugreek Seed, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Sugar Beet, Fennel, Mustard Powder, Alcohol, Nutmeg, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Carrot, Leek, Cinnamon, Aniseed, Clove Powder, Parsley, Garlic, Allspice, Pimento Extract, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (180g)
|Energy
|445kJ / 106kcal
|801kJ / 191kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|10.4g
|18.8g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.86g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
