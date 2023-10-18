We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Lego Minecraft `The End Arena 21242
image 1 of Lego Minecraft `The End Arena 21242image 2 of Lego Minecraft `The End Arena 21242

Lego Minecraft `The End Arena 21242

£20.00

£20.00/each

LEGO MINECRAFT `The End Arena 21242
Minecraft fans will need all crafting skills in this LEGO Minecraft The End Arena - a player vs player action toy with classic Minecraft charactersPlayers can bring an End warrior and a dragon archer Minecraft figures equipped with armour and weapons for battle in the legendary End ArenaAlso includes Minecraft mobs - Shulker and Enderman figures; the movable floor slides apart to reveal a pool of lava beneath competitiors feetA push of a launcher sends lava blocks shooting from above; after the battle, kids can use golden carrot or potion to heal the LEGO Minecraft figuresAdd more sets - Swamp Adventure (21240) or The Bee Cottage (21241) - Minecraft mobs and scenes and expand the real-life Minecraft world further Minecraft battles don’t come more epic than when they take place in LEGO Minecraft The End Arena (21242) action toy for kids age 8 plus. Players will need all their Minecraft skills to survive the action in this fun, hands-on set.Minecraft players bring an End warrior and a dragon archer Minecraft figures together for battle in the legendary End Arena. The combatants are equipped with armour and weapons, but there are other hazards to overcome if they wish to survive. A push of a launcher sends lava blocks shooting from the mouth of the Minecraft Ender Dragon statue that towers over the arena and a movable floor slides apart to reveal a pool of lava beneath the competitors’ feet. Additional play possibilities are inspired by 2 popular Minecraft mobs – an enderman figure and a shulker – and familiar accessories from the game, including a golden carrot and a potion. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Minecraft construction toys as they build.LEGO Minecraft building toys give players a hands-on way to enjoy their favourite game with LEGO bricks. The Minecraft End Arena action toy makes a great birthday gift idea for Minecraft fans and kids aged 8+ years old who love action toys and figures.LEGO Minecraft The End Arena measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide and 5 in. (13 cm)Contains 252 Pieces.
6,1 x 19,1 x 26,2

