Tesco Korean Inspired Butterfield Pork Shoulder Joint 670G
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 812kJ
- 194kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.8g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.1g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.2g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.23g
- 21%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 725kJ / 173kcal
Product Description
- Pork shoulder joint with added water in a chilli and barbecue flavoured rub with a sachet of soy flavoured glaze.
- Expertly butchered pork shoulder butterflied for easy cooking and carving. BRITISH Basted for extra succulence. Coated in a Bulgogi inspired Korean rub with a Sweet Soy finishing Glaze.
- Butterflied pork shoulder in a Korean inspired bulgogi rub with a sweet soy finishing glaze
- Pack size: 670G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (80%), Water, Soy Flavoured Glaze (7%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Onion, Garlic Purée, Molasses, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Caramelised Sugar, Soya Bean, Concentrated Lime Juice, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Wheat Flour], Sugar, Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Dried Garlic, Smoked Paprika, Mushroom Powder, Dried Onion, Tapioca Starch, Coriander Leaf, Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt, Salt, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Rosemary Extract, Flavourings.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 50 mins. Remove sachet of glaze and place to one side. Put the pork joint onto a baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven 45 minutes. Remove from the oven, coat with the glaze and return for a further 5 minutes. Allow to stand for 10 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrill appearance is achieved.
Produce of
Made using British Pork
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
670g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (112g**)
|Energy
|725kJ / 173kcal
|812kJ / 194kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|6.3g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|19.7g
|22.1g
|Salt
|1.10g
|1.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 670g typically weighs 447g.
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
