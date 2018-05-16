New
Tesco 7 Spring Flower Cupcakes
One vanilla and caramel rose cupcake (57g)
- Energy
- 1055kJ
-
- 252kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.4g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 28.5g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1851kJ / 441kcal
Product Description
- 3 Chocolate sponges filled with chocolate sauce and topped with a dark pink coloured vanilla flavour frosting and decorated with freeze-dried raspberry pieces and gold coloured sugar. 2 Vanilla flavour sponges with a salted caramel filling and topped with a vanilla flavour frosting. 2 Vanilla flavour sponges with a strawberry jam filling and topped with a peach coloured strawberry flavoured frosting.
- Hand Decorated 2 x Salted Caramel 2 x Strawberry jam 2 x Chocolate Sauce
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
7 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vanilla and caramel rose cupcake
|Energy
|1851kJ / 441kcal
|1055kJ / 252kcal
|Fat
|19.9g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|63.2g
|36.0g
|Sugars
|50.0g
|28.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.0g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
One dark pink cupcake,One strawberry rose cupcake,One vanilla and caramel rose cupcake
- Energy
- 960kJ
-
- 229kcal
-
- 1057kJ
-
- 252kcal
-
- 1055kJ
-
- 252kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.5g
-
- 11.8g
-
- 11.4g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.8g
-
- 3.1g
-
- 3.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 24.1g
-
- 27.4g
-
- 28.5g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
-
- 0.07g
-
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1845kJ / 440kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Radish Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Blackcurrant Concentrate], Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Freeze-Dried Raspberry Pieces, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Maize Protein.,
INGREDIENTS: Strawberry Flavoured Frosting (41%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Whole Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Maize Starch.,
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (41%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Whole Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Double Cream (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Light Brown Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Monocalcium Phosphate), Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sea Salt, Milk Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
7 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One dark pink cupcake
|Per 100g
|One strawberry rose cupcake
|Energy
|1845kJ / 440kcal
|960kJ / 229kcal
|1855kJ / 443kcal
|1057kJ / 252kcal
|Fat
|20.2g
|10.5g
|20.6g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|2.8g
|5.4g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|60.7g
|31.5g
|61.8g
|35.2g
|Sugars
|46.3g
|24.1g
|48.1g
|27.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.6g
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.7g
|2.2g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.06g
|0.13g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
