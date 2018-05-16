We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Honeycomb Crunch Chocolate Egg 180G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£4.00
This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

1/6 of an egg

Energy
674kJ
161kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

high

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2248kJ / 538kcal

Product Description

  • Choc egg with rice syrup, rice starch and honeycomb pieces.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From Range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Cocoa Mass**, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Inulin, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Insert. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of an egg (30g)
Energy2248kJ / 538kcal674kJ / 161kcal
Fat29.8g8.9g
Saturates18.7g5.6g
Carbohydrate63.9g19.2g
Sugars45.1g13.5g
Fibre2.3g0.7g
Protein2.4g0.7g
Salt0.09g0.03g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

