Tesco Plant Chef Aubergine Tray Bake 355G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 275kJ / 66kcal
Product Description
- Aubergine topped with tomato sauce, tomato, coconut oil alternative to mozzarella cheese and a herb crumb.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED Parmigiana style with tomato sauce, herb crumb and tomato pieces
- Pack size: 355G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aubergine (56%), Water, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Red Pepper, Onion, Coconut Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Olive Oil, Concentrated Apple Juice, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Smoked Paprika, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Roasted Chickpeas, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thyme, Salt, Sundried Tomatoes, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Basil, Oregano, White Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Dextrose, Flavouring, Sugar, Yeast, Olive Extract, Maize Starch, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Rosemary, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
355g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (159g**)
|Energy
|275kJ / 66kcal
|437kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|4.7g
|Protein
|1.4g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.62g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 355g typically weighs 318g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
