We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lego Minecraft Bee Cottage 21241
image 1 of Lego Minecraft Bee Cottage 21241image 2 of Lego Minecraft Bee Cottage 21241

Lego Minecraft Bee Cottage 21241

No ratings yet
Write a review

£18.00

£18.00/each

LEGO MINECRAFT Bee Cottage 21241
This cool LEGO Minecraft The Bee Cottage buildable toy house features Honey Bear player character, baby zombie, 3 bees and 1 angry bee figuresThe bee-shaped Minecraft building toy has a removable roof for easy access to the interior with fun elements and activities for fans to enjoyKids can play outside the Minecraft house with honeycomb to harvest from the beehive, crops to grow at the farm and mobs to defend againstMinecraft players aged 8+ will be buzzing with excitement as they make angry bees race with the flick of a finger or battle a baby zombieLEGO Minecraft sets give kids a cool way to enjoy the game; expand the world with The Swamp Adventure (21240) and The End Arena (21242) setsMinecraft players will be buzzing with excitement when they get their hands on LEGO Minecraft The Bee Cottage (21241) building toy for kids aged 8 plus years old. This fun construction toy is packed with endless play possibilities both inside and out.Players use their creative building skills to construct a bee-shaped Minecraft house. A removable roof provides easy access to the interior. Outside, there’s honeycomb to harvest from the beehive, crops to grow at the toy farm and hostile Minecraft mobs to defend against. The set includes a Honey Bear player character and baby zombie Minecraft figures, plus 3 bees and 1 angry bee. Features include 2 bees that race around a tree with the flick of a finger. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Minecraft building toys as they build.Minecraft players will love this dynamic set as a birthday gift or any-occasion treat for kids age 8+ years old. LEGO Minecraft sets bring the popular game into the real world, with a host of Minecraft locations, iconic character figures and authentic accessories in the form of LEGO bricks and pieces.The constructed model measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide and 3 in. (8 cm) deepContains 254 Pieces.
6,1 x 19,1 x 26,2

View all LEGO

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here