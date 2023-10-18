LEGO MINECRAFT Bee Cottage 21241

This cool LEGO Minecraft The Bee Cottage buildable toy house features Honey Bear player character, baby zombie, 3 bees and 1 angry bee figures

The bee-shaped Minecraft building toy has a removable roof for easy access to the interior with fun elements and activities for fans to enjoy

Kids can play outside the Minecraft house with honeycomb to harvest from the beehive, crops to grow at the farm and mobs to defend against

Minecraft players aged 8+ will be buzzing with excitement as they make angry bees race with the flick of a finger or battle a baby zombie

LEGO Minecraft sets give kids a cool way to enjoy the game; expand the world with The Swamp Adventure (21240) and The End Arena (21242) setsMinecraft players will be buzzing with excitement when they get their hands on LEGO Minecraft The Bee Cottage (21241) building toy for kids aged 8 plus years old. This fun construction toy is packed with endless play possibilities both inside and out.

Players use their creative building skills to construct a bee-shaped Minecraft house. A removable roof provides easy access to the interior. Outside, there’s honeycomb to harvest from the beehive, crops to grow at the toy farm and hostile Minecraft mobs to defend against. The set includes a Honey Bear player character and baby zombie Minecraft figures, plus 3 bees and 1 angry bee. Features include 2 bees that race around a tree with the flick of a finger. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Minecraft building toys as they build.

Minecraft players will love this dynamic set as a birthday gift or any-occasion treat for kids age 8+ years old. LEGO Minecraft sets bring the popular game into the real world, with a host of Minecraft locations, iconic character figures and authentic accessories in the form of LEGO bricks and pieces.

The constructed model measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide and 3 in. (8 cm) deep

Contains 254 Pieces.