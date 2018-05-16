We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Cake Crew 2 Raspberry & Chocolate Cupcakes

The Cake Crew 2 Raspberry & Chocolate Cupcakes
£2.50
£1.25/each

Per Cupcake

Energy
1028kJ
245kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ/438kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Chocolate flavour sponge cakes filled with raspberry jam, topped with raspberry and vanilla flavoured buttercream and decorated with freeze dried raspberries.
  • A delicious treat perfect for someone special
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Butter (Milk), Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raspberry Purée, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Freeze-Dried Raspberry, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Trisodium Citrate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Thickener (Pectin), Maize Starch, Fruit & Vegetable concentrates (Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep flatStore in a cool, dry place and once opened store in an airtight container. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase, but always by date shown. Defrost for 12 hours in a cool dry place, once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze."

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • The Cake Crew Ltd,
  • Enterprise Park,
  • Bala,
  • Gwynedd,
  • LL23 7NL.

Return to

  • The Cake Crew Ltd,
  • Enterprise Park,
  • Bala,
  • Gwynedd,
  • LL23 7NL.
  • www.thecakecrew.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x Cupcakes

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:Per cupcake:
Energy1836kJ/438kcal1028kJ/245kcal
Fat22g12g
of which saturates8.2g4.6g
Carbohydrate56g32g
of which total sugars48g27g
Fibre1.9g1.1g
Protein3.2g1.8g
Salt0.13g0.07g
Pack contains 2 servings--
