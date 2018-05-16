The Cake Crew 2 Raspberry & Chocolate Cupcakes

Per Cupcake
- Energy
- 1028kJ
-
- 245kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ/438kcal
Product Description
- 2 Chocolate flavour sponge cakes filled with raspberry jam, topped with raspberry and vanilla flavoured buttercream and decorated with freeze dried raspberries.
- A delicious treat perfect for someone special
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Butter (Milk), Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raspberry Purée, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Freeze-Dried Raspberry, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Trisodium Citrate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Thickener (Pectin), Maize Starch, Fruit & Vegetable concentrates (Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant)
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep flatStore in a cool, dry place and once opened store in an airtight container. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase, but always by date shown. Defrost for 12 hours in a cool dry place, once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze."
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- The Cake Crew Ltd,
- Enterprise Park,
- Bala,
- Gwynedd,
- LL23 7NL.
Return to
- The Cake Crew Ltd,
- Enterprise Park,
- Bala,
- Gwynedd,
- LL23 7NL.
- www.thecakecrew.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x Cupcakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Per cupcake:
|Energy
|1836kJ/438kcal
|1028kJ/245kcal
|Fat
|22g
|12g
|of which saturates
|8.2g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|56g
|32g
|of which total sugars
|48g
|27g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|3.2g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.07g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.