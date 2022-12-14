Tesco Finest White Chocolate & Mixed Berry Cheesecake 550G
Product Description
- Baked white chocolate cheesecake on a biscuit crumb base topped with raspberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants.
- Decadent & Fruity hand finished with a drizzle of white chocolate
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Sugar, White Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Fromage Frais (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Raspberry (5%), Redcurrant, Blackcurrant, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Soured Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cocoa Butter.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
550g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (91g)
|Energy
|1378kJ / 330kcal
|1254kJ / 300kcal
|Fat
|18.8g
|17.1g
|Saturates
|9.1g
|8.3g
|Carbohydrate
|34.0g
|30.9g
|Sugars
|15.2g
|13.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.5g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.34g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
