image 1 of Bluey Single Figure Assortment
image 1 of Bluey Single Figure Assortment

Bluey Single Figure Assortment

£6.00

£6.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Bluey Single Figure Assortment
Join with Bluey, Bingo and their friends Honey, Snickers, Indy and Muffin as they have fun imagining and creating stories. Each Story Starter Pack is themed around one of Bluey's episodes and comes with an accessory for your character to play with. Also included in each pack is a cute Mini Postcard showing a scene from the Bluey TV show. There are eight fun Story Starter Packs to collect. All 3" Figures in these packs have moving arms and body. Children will love to recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show with these adorable toys!Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.
Bluey is a loveable, six-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to turn everyday family life into endless, playful adventures. Bring the fun and imaginative play of Bluey and her family home with these adorableBluey toys!
The Bluey Story Starter Packs are inspired from the Bluey TV episodes!Each Story Starter pack comes with one Figure and one accessory for your character to play with.Join Bluey, Bingo and their friends Honey, Snickers, Indy and Muffin as they have fun imagining and creating stories.Includes a cute Mini Postcard showing a scene from the Bluey TV show.There are eight fun Story Starter Packs to collect.

Lower age limit

3 Years

