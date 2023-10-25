MARVEL SPIDEY Amazing Friends Motorcycle

Peppa’s Family Red Car toy is inspired by the Pig family’s beloved red car, as featured in Entertainment One UK’s acclaimed animated series. Children aged 3 and up will love rolling the vehicle to take Peppa Pig and Mummy Pig for a ride, and there’s room for two more figures as well. (Other figures sold separately. Subject to availability.) Press the horn for fun sounds and phrases, close the boot and roll along to new adventures! Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

ACT OUT ON-THE-ROAD ADVENTURES with Peppa Pig and Mummy Pig figures in the family’s iconic red car PRESS THE HORN FOR FUN SOUNDS AND PHRASES, and roll the car along CAR BOOT opens and closes WONDERFUL ANYTIME PRESENT for pre-schoolers and Peppa Pig fans aged 3 and up

Lower age limit

3 Years