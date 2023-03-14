Northern Monk Heretic Hazy Ipa 440Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Brethren #094
- Brewed in the North with Pietro Maltinti
- "I recorded the sounds of the brewery to make a techno track."
- Visit the original brewery & tap room
- The UK's 100 Best Small Companies to Work for 2021
- A juicy hoppy act of heresy, with simcoe, idaho 7 and mosaic hops.
- This is a fresh product and should be experienced as such.
- Ey up, we're Northern Monk.
- A few years ago we set out to brew some of the best beer in the world from a damp cellar in the North.
- We didn't have much, but with the support of friends, family and a £5.000 gift from a grandparent, we've come a long way. A lasting commitment to creating the best beer experiences we can, whilst working with the community around us, continues to drive us forward.
- Hazy, Juicy, Tropical
- Pack size: 440ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Oats (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Malted Barley, Oats, Wheat
ABV
6.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before see baseKeep it cool and enjoy responsibly.
Preparation and Usage
- Keep chilled & sup up
- It don't get fresher than this
Name and address
- Northern Monk Brew Co.,
- The Old Flax Store,
- Marshalls Mill,
- Holbeck,
- Leeds,
- LS11 9YJ.
Importer address
- Acan Distribution APS,
- Nyholms Allé 41,
- 2610, Rødovre,
- Denmark.
Return to
- NORTHERNMONK.COM
Net Contents
440ml ℮
