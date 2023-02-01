We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Potato Croquettes 280G

Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Potato Croquettes 280G

Finest Dinner for Two - Side

Typical values per 100g: Energy 899kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Mashed potato with parsley and black pepper coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Our steamed potato is mixed with parsley and seasoning, then coated in batter and breadcrumbs for extra crispness. Our croquettes are heart shaped to make this product the perfect side for a dinner for two occasion.
  • Dinner for Two Heart shaped potato croquettes mixed with parsley and black pepper, coated in a crispy breadcrumb
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove all packaging. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 22-25 mins Place croquettes on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (132g**)
Energy899kJ / 215kcal1186kJ / 283kcal
Fat10.1g13.4g
Saturates1.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate26.6g35.2g
Sugars1.2g1.6g
Fibre2.4g3.2g
Protein3.1g4.0g
Salt0.69g0.92g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 280g typically weighs 264g.--
