Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Potato Croquettes 280G
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 1186kJ
-
- 283kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.4g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.6g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.92g
- 15%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 899kJ / 215kcal
Product Description
- Mashed potato with parsley and black pepper coated in breadcrumbs.
- Our steamed potato is mixed with parsley and seasoning, then coated in batter and breadcrumbs for extra crispness. Our croquettes are heart shaped to make this product the perfect side for a dinner for two occasion.
- Dinner for Two Heart shaped potato croquettes mixed with parsley and black pepper, coated in a crispy breadcrumb
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove all packaging. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 22-25 mins Place croquettes on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (132g**)
|Energy
|899kJ / 215kcal
|1186kJ / 283kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|26.6g
|35.2g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|3.2g
|Protein
|3.1g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.92g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 280g typically weighs 264g.
|-
|-
