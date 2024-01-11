Lego Friends Bedroom Assortment 41754/41755

LEGO FRIENDS Bedroom A/ment 41754/41755

This LEGO Friends Nova's bedroom playset features buildable bedroom gaming haven, with a laptop and gaming chair, 2 mini-dolls and a cute dog figure Young gaming-fans can build and explore fun features: the gaming PC with keyboard, neon fans, gaming chair, microphone and skull head decoration This collectible toy set includes 2 LEGO Friends mini-dolls: Nova, a tech and gaming fun and Zac, plus Pickle the rescue dog toy pet figure The LEGO mini-doll accessories include a workbench with hammer and spanner, Pickle's food and water, plus bedside ramp for the pup to climb Kids aged 6+ will love spotting extra details (like a hidden poster) that reveal Nova's interests and lifting up the bed to see what's underneathKids aged 6+ have lots to discover in this LEGO Friends Nova's Room (41755) mini-doll playset. A cool collectible building toy packed with friendship and fun. The playset features a buildable LEGO Friends bedroom and comes with Nova and Zac mini-dolls, plus a toy pet dog. Zac didn't think he had much in common with Nova until he discovered that she loves gaming – just like him! Now they can build their friendship as they play together. Kids will love exploring the features in the bedroom scene, which includes loads of mini doll accessories. There's a gaming PC with keyboard and neon fans, plus a gaming chair and microphone. Kids can help the characters care for Pickle the rescue pup, and there's a workbench where Nova repairs LEGO Friends pet Pickle's wheels, plus a ramp to help him get onto the bed. Kids will love spotting extra details (like the hidden poster) that reveal Nova's other interests. The playset also makes a great travel toy - the perfect size for kids to take the LEGO Friends wherever they want. For an easy and intuitive building adventure, introduce your kids to the LEGO Builder app. Here they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress. Kids who love to express themselves creatively will love this LEGO Friends bedroom playset, packed with friendship, where they can build friendship and explore the LEGO Friends universe. It makes a great birthday gift idea for kids aged 6 plus years old. This LEGO Friends bedroom toy measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 5 in. (12 cm) wide and 4 in. (11 cm) deep Contains 179 Pieces.