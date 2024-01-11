We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Offer
image 1 of Lego Friends Bedroom Assortment 41754/41755
image 1 of Lego Friends Bedroom Assortment 41754/41755image 2 of Lego Friends Bedroom Assortment 41754/41755

Lego Friends Bedroom Assortment 41754/41755

No ratings yet
Write a review

£16.00

£16.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

LEGO FRIENDS Bedroom A/ment 41754/41755
This LEGO Friends Nova's bedroom playset features buildable bedroom gaming haven, with a laptop and gaming chair, 2 mini-dolls and a cute dog figureYoung gaming-fans can build and explore fun features: the gaming PC with keyboard, neon fans, gaming chair, microphone and skull head decorationThis collectible toy set includes 2 LEGO Friends mini-dolls: Nova, a tech and gaming fun and Zac, plus Pickle the rescue dog toy pet figureThe LEGO mini-doll accessories include a workbench with hammer and spanner, Pickle's food and water, plus bedside ramp for the pup to climbKids aged 6+ will love spotting extra details (like a hidden poster) that reveal Nova's interests and lifting up the bed to see what's underneathKids aged 6+ have lots to discover in this LEGO Friends Nova's Room (41755) mini-doll playset. A cool collectible building toy packed with friendship and fun.The playset features a buildable LEGO Friends bedroom and comes with Nova and Zac mini-dolls, plus a toy pet dog. Zac didn't think he had much in common with Nova until he discovered that she loves gaming – just like him! Now they can build their friendship as they play together. Kids will love exploring the features in the bedroom scene, which includes loads of mini doll accessories. There's a gaming PC with keyboard and neon fans, plus a gaming chair and microphone. Kids can help the characters care for Pickle the rescue pup, and there's a workbench where Nova repairs LEGO Friends pet Pickle's wheels, plus a ramp to help him get onto the bed. Kids will love spotting extra details (like the hidden poster) that reveal Nova's other interests. The playset also makes a great travel toy - the perfect size for kids to take the LEGO Friends wherever they want. For an easy and intuitive building adventure, introduce your kids to the LEGO Builder app. Here they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress.Kids who love to express themselves creatively will love this LEGO Friends bedroom playset, packed with friendship, where they can build friendship and explore the LEGO Friends universe. It makes a great birthday gift idea for kids aged 6 plus years old.This LEGO Friends bedroom toy measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 5 in. (12 cm) wide and 4 in. (11 cm) deepContains 179 Pieces.
6,1 x 19,1 x 20,5

View all LEGO

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here