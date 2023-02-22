We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Roast In The Bag Whole Chicken 1.5Kg

Tesco Roast In The Bag Whole Chicken 1.5Kg
£5.80
Per 140g

Energy
1069kJ
256kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
13.7g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 764kJ / 183kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A whole chicken without giblets.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

Information

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1 hr 25 mins Place chicken in ovenable bag into a deep roasting tin (approx. 5cm deep). Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour. Remove from the oven and open the bag carefully by cutting the front of the bag along the indicated lines and removing the front panel. Baste the chicken with the cooking juices and cook for a further 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging. For best results we recommend cooking in the bag. Do not pierce or open before cooking..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 140g
Energy764kJ / 183kcal1069kJ / 256kcal
Fat9.8g13.7g
Saturates2.6g3.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.6g33.0g
Salt0.14g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging. For best results we recommend cooking in the bag. Do not pierce or open before cooking..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

