Tesco Roast In The Bag Whole Chicken 1.5Kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 764kJ / 183kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A whole chicken without giblets.
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results
- Pack size: 1.5KG
Information
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1 hr 25 mins Place chicken in ovenable bag into a deep roasting tin (approx. 5cm deep). Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour. Remove from the oven and open the bag carefully by cutting the front of the bag along the indicated lines and removing the front panel. Baste the chicken with the cooking juices and cook for a further 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.5kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 140g
|Energy
|764kJ / 183kcal
|1069kJ / 256kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|13.7g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.6g
|33.0g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging. For best results we recommend cooking in the bag. Do not pierce or open before cooking..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
