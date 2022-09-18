KINETIC SAND Mermaid Treasure

Kinetic Sand Shimmer, Mermaid Treasure with 170g of Shimmer Kinetic Sand (Styles May Vary), Surprise Hidden Tool, Play Sand Sensory Toys for Kids Aged 3 and Up

Introducing the Kinetic Sand Mermaid Treasure. Open your mermaid container to discover a shovel to dig through the sand. The castle is filled with shimmer sand, mermaid tools and hidden gems. Use the mould to create clam shells. Can you find the rare large opal sea shell? When you’re finished playing, store your sand back in the Mermaid Treasure for easy clean up. Kinetic Sand is the original magical, mouldable and mesmerising play sand. Better than arts and crafts modelling clay, this sensory sand never dries out, so you can play with Kinetic Sand for hours of tactile independent play. It’s a great addition to sensory bins. Let it flow through your hands — it’s so satisfying, you won’t be able to put it down. Kinetic Sand is made with natural sand and is non-toxic and hypoallergenic. It magically sticks together and cleans up easily. Kinetic Sand develops creative and sensory skills and allows kids to create anything they can imagine. Kinetic Sand kids’ toys for 3-year-old boys and girls are the perfect gift for kids.

KINETIC SAND MERMAID TREASURE: Open up the Mermaid Treasure to reveal shimmer sand, tools, gems and more. Will you find the large opal seashell mould? HIDDEN TOOL: Discover 1 magical mermaid tool in each castle. Reveal surprise gems and moulds that can help you transform your Kinetic Sand. There’s 12 Mermaid Treasure surprise toys to collect. SHIMMER KINETIC SAND: Feel the difference with Kinetic Sand, the original magical, mouldable and mesmerising sand. Its unique formula makes it stick together so it easily shapes and moulds. LOADS OF SENSORY FUN: Kinetic Sand for kids develops creative and sensory skills and allows kids to create anything they can imagine. Great addition to the sensory bin and the perfect gifts for kids aged 3 and up. Includes: 170g of shimmer Kinetic Sand, 1 reusable castle container, 1 shovel, 1 mermaid tool, 3 gems and a 1/12 chance to discover the large opal sea shell mould NON-TOXIC AND SAFE: Kinetic Sand is non-toxic, hypoallergenic and safe for pretend play, arts and crafts, sand art and kids’ crafts. It’s made from natural sand and magically sticks together for easy clean up. Wheat, gluten and casein free.

Lower age limit

3 Years