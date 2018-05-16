Paxo Turkey & Bacon Flavour Stuffing Mix 170G

Each 35g portion (stuff ball) contains
- Energy
- 225kJ
-
- 53kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.68g
- 11%of the reference intake
low
low
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 644kJ
Product Description
- Turkey & bacon flavour stuffing mix
- There's so much you can do with Paxo...
- Whether it's baking in a tray, mixing together with sausagemeat or rolling into stuffing balls, Paxo makes your meals go further. Paxo offers a great way to add texture and flavour to all kinds of dishes. Sprinkle into soups, stews and casseroles to add a delicious flavour and texture. It's also great on top of pasta bakes, chops, steaks and fish adding a delicious crunch and flavour.
- Paxo is the no.1 best selling ambient stuffing brand. Source: IRI, Major Mults, Market Data for Great Britain, 52 weeks up to and including 26th March 2022
- Paxo trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Made with delicious herbs and seasoning
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Onion, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Flavourings (contain Barley, Wheat), Dried Parsley, Yeast Extract Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Dried Glucose, Onion Powder, Sugar, Stabiliser (Potassium Chloride), Tomato Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Succinic Acid), Thyme Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Clove, Barley Malt Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before end see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: To oven bake
1. Pre-heat oven to 220°C, fan oven to 200°C, Gas mark 7.
2. Empty the sachet into a bowl, adding 400ml of boiling water, mixing well. Add a large knob of butter if desired.
3. Leave to stand for 5 minutes then place the stuffing into either an ovenproof dish or alternatively form into stuffing balls on a greased baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes until piping hot.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 12 stuffing balls
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Return to
- For information call
- 0800 234 6328 (UK Only)
- www.paxo.co.uk
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions on pack) Per 100g
|(cooked as per instrutions on pack) Per stuffing ball (35g)
|Energy
|644kJ
|225kJ
|152kcal
|53kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|0.8g
|of which Saturates
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|27.4g
|9.6g
|of which Sugars
|2.4g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.6g
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.93g
|0.68g
|This pack makes approximately 12 stuffing balls
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.