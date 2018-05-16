New
Tesco Ceramic Easter Egg Candle 160G
Product Description
- TESCO CERAMIC EASTER EGG CANDLE 160G
- Egg shaped design candle with lid
- Rabbit and flower pattern
- A stylish addition to your home and a perfect way to decorate your home this easter
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Warnings
- Keep wax pool free from matches and debris. Do not allow the candle to burn down completely. Extinguish when approx. 10mm of wax remains. Always burn candles on a heat resistant mat. Should the candle or holder be damaged, do not use. Do not use lid to extinguish flame. Allow to cool before replacing lid.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g
Safety information
