Pets Alive Chirpy Birds

£15.00

£15.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

PETS ALIVE Chirpy Birds
Speak and Repeat: Your Chirpy pal wants to be just like you! Anything you say, they'll say it straight back.Meet the chirpiest birds around! These super soft and cuddly Chirpy Birds always have something to chat about! Chat to your new chirpy friend and whatever you say, they'll copy you! They'll also sing you their favorite chirpy tunes! With 5 surprises inside this egg, get cracking to meet your new chirpy pal!
H23cm x W17cm x D15cm
5 Surprises Inside: Crack open your egg to discover the chatty world of Chirpy Birds within4 to Adopt: There are 4 Chirpy Birds to adopt and collect

Lower age limit

3 Years

