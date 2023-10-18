PETS ALIVE Chirpy Birds

Speak and Repeat: Your Chirpy pal wants to be just like you! Anything you say, they'll say it straight back. Meet the chirpiest birds around! These super soft and cuddly Chirpy Birds always have something to chat about! Chat to your new chirpy friend and whatever you say, they'll copy you! They'll also sing you their favorite chirpy tunes! With 5 surprises inside this egg, get cracking to meet your new chirpy pal!

H23cm x W17cm x D15cm

5 Surprises Inside: Crack open your egg to discover the chatty world of Chirpy Birds within 4 to Adopt: There are 4 Chirpy Birds to adopt and collect

Lower age limit

3 Years