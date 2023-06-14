ZURU BUNCH O BALLOONS WATER SLIDE WIPEOUT

Quick Fill: Unleash fun with speed & ease this summer with Bunch O Balloons; fill & tie 100 Water Balloons in 60 Seconds. Simply attach the stem to a hose and make hundreds of water balloons in seconds. Yup, it really is that easy!

SLIDE INTO SUMMER: Combine the thrill of sliding on water and an epic water fight with the new wipe-out water slide! Slide into hundreds of self-sealing, fast-filling water balloons to have the perfect refreshing summer game!

Sustainability:

Bunch O Balloons stems and caps are now made from certified and traceable, recycled plastic. The balloon pieces are made from ‘natural rubber', a material derived from plants! Join us in unleashing a more sustainable summer.

Get ready for the ultimate Tropical Party with Bunch O Balloons Double Lane Slide and Water Balloons Pack from ZURU! Fill and Tie 100 Tropical Party balloons in less than 60 seconds with these self-tying water balloons! With innovative O-ring technology and rapid fill capabilities, say goodbye to the stress and mess of filling individual water balloons and say hello to never ending splash out loud fun! Simply connect to a tap or hose, fill, and make hundreds of water balloons with no hand-tying. Fill your Balloons and race down the water slide for the ultimate summer party!