We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Zuru Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeout
image 1 of Zuru Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeoutimage 2 of Zuru Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeoutimage 3 of Zuru Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeoutimage 4 of Zuru Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeoutimage 5 of Zuru Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeout

Zuru Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeout

No ratings yet
Write a review

£45.00

£45.00/each

ZURU BUNCH O BALLOONS WATER SLIDE WIPEOUT
Quick Fill: Unleash fun with speed & ease this summer with Bunch O Balloons; fill & tie 100 Water Balloons in 60 Seconds. Simply attach the stem to a hose and make hundreds of water balloons in seconds. Yup, it really is that easy!SLIDE INTO SUMMER: Combine the thrill of sliding on water and an epic water fight with the new wipe-out water slide! Slide into hundreds of self-sealing, fast-filling water balloons to have the perfect refreshing summer game!Sustainability:Bunch O Balloons stems and caps are now made from certified and traceable, recycled plastic. The balloon pieces are made from ‘natural rubber', a material derived from plants! Join us in unleashing a more sustainable summer.Get ready for the ultimate Tropical Party with Bunch O Balloons Double Lane Slide and Water Balloons Pack from ZURU! Fill and Tie 100 Tropical Party balloons in less than 60 seconds with these self-tying water balloons! With innovative O-ring technology and rapid fill capabilities, say goodbye to the stress and mess of filling individual water balloons and say hello to never ending splash out loud fun! Simply connect to a tap or hose, fill, and make hundreds of water balloons with no hand-tying. Fill your Balloons and race down the water slide for the ultimate summer party!
H30cm x W50cm x D6cm

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Outdoor Toys & Pools

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here