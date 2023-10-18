Bloopies Fairy Magic Bubbles Assortment

BLOOPIES Fairy Magic Bubbles A/Ment

Discover the Bloopies Fairies Magic Bubbles and have so much fun playing in the water! Simply add the bubble solution (included) and mix it with water in the tray, dip the fairy wings into the tray, then wave your fairy in the air… wow! Watch as they make lots and lots of magic bubbles! The Fairies also squirt water through their mouths for extra fun. There are 5 characters to collect, each sold separately.

Fairies that make magic bubbles with their wings Add the bubble solution (included) and mix it with water in the tray Dip your fairy wings and wave in the air to make bubbles They squirt water through their mouths 5 Fairies to collect Set includes: one Fairy, bubble solution and a dip tray

Lower age limit

18 Months