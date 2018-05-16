New
Me To You Prosecco Glass Coaster & B.Stop
- Me To You Prosecco Glass Coaster & B.Stop
- The perfect gift for any mum who enjoys a glass of fizz! This beautiful Me to You gift set includes a stylish prosecco glass complete with a hand sketched image of Tatty Teddy, along with a matching coaster and bottle stop. Presented in a luxury gift box, it's the ideal present for Mother's Day, your mum's birthday, or just as a surprise gift to make her smile.
- Authentic Me to You gift - unique and instantly recognisable with a timeless message of love and friendship, it's no wonder Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts, all over the world.
- Flute-shaped glass is designed especially for prosecco or champagne and features a cute image of Tatty Teddy with the affectionate caption 'Best Mum'.
- Bottle-stop with heart-shaped topper will help prevent fizz going flat in the fridge.
- Circular coaster is illustrated with an adorable picture of Tatty Teddy and the caption 'Love you lots'.
