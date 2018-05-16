New
Grow Your Own Herb Planter
Product Description
- GROW YOUR OWN HERB PLANTER
- Grow Your Own Herb Planter
- Seeds: Sweet Basil, Mint & Rosemary
- Sow seeds indoors (20°C) all year round.
- Store in a cool, dry place.
- For growing instructions see the inside of this sleeve.
- Standard Seeds.
- EU Rules and Standards.
- Performance subject to growing conditions.
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Growing instructions
- Sow seeds indoors all year round (approx. 20°C).
- Put a layer of small stones in the bottom of the planter to provide drainage. Cover with 90% of the potting compost. Roughly divide the planter into 3 sections by marking the top of the compost. Sprinkle each variety of seed over different section and cover with the remaining compost. Press down gently, lightly water then cover the planter with cling film. Place the planter in a sunny position (approx. 20°C), a windowsill is ideal. Protect surfaces when growing indoors. Water regularly but lightly to keep the compost moist. When the first shoots appear remove the cling film. When the young plants are 5-6cm tall they should thinned, leaving only the two strongest plants of each variety. The surplus plants can be replanted in other containers or, depending on the time of year, in the garden. Move the planter into the garden from mid May.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
