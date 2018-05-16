Product Description
- Dr. Oetker Great British Baking Cases X50
- Whether you call them cake cases, muffin cases, cupcake cases, baking cases or bun cases…Dr. Oetker have got all your baking needs covered! Introducing our brand new, Union Jack designed paper cases. This pack of 50 is perfect for baking cupcakes and will take your cake decorating to the next level. Our Great British themed cases is designed with all your Coronation celebrations in mind. Don’t forget to check out our Coronation sprinkles and red, white and blue decorating icing too! Put baking on your plans for this bank holiday. Hip hip hooray!
- 50 paper cake cases
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
- Get in Touch
50 x Baking Cases
