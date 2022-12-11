MONSTER JAM Mystery Mudders Assortment

Uncover what the mystery is with the official Monster Jam 1:64 scale Mystery Mudder die-cast toy truck. Wash to reveal the detailed graphics for your favourite Monster Jam trucks. Which one will you get? With official BKT tyres and authentic chassis, these fierce little monster trucks embody the style and swagger of their real-life counterparts. Add over 100+ versions to your collection (each sold separately) to become the Monster Jam leader with your friends. Enjoy the high-octane fun with other Monster Jam trucks and playsets, bringing the fun wherever you go. Monster Jam toys like remote control cars and trucks are the perfect gifts as girl and boy toys, ages 3 and up. Reveal and ride your Monster Jam trucks to the max with Mystery Mudders. Ready, set, MONSTER JAM

Includes: (1) 1:64 Scale Mystery Monster Jam Truck

WASH TO REVEAL: Dunk the Monster Jam truck in water to wash the dirt, revealing the mystery graphics. OVER 100+ VERSIONS: With many to collect, scan the QR Code on the packaging to keep track of which truck you have in your Monster Jam arsenal. AUTHENTIC REPLICA: The 1:64 die-cast series brings the Monster Jam action right to you. Official BKT tyres, detailed graphics and a styled chassis make it feel like you’re holding the real thing. COMPLETE THE EXPERIENCE: Ride your mystery 1:64 truck on other Monster Jam toy figures and playsets to unleash the Monster Jam action at home. TOYS FOR 3-YEAR-OLD BOYS AND GIRLS: Monster truck for boys and girls are for ages 3 and up, making them a great holiday or birthday gift for kids. Monster Jam trucks, RC truck rc cars and toy cars are at the top of kids’ toys and games wish lists.

Lower age limit

3 Years