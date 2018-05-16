We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Bounty Chocolate Giant Egg 494G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bounty Chocolate Giant Egg 494G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£12.00
£NaN/null

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Bounty hollow milk chocolate egg with coconut inclusion. Bounty® Bar - Moist tender coconut covered in thick milk chocolate.
  • Chocolate shaped hollow egg with desiccated coconut inclusion contains 2 Bounty® Bars
  • Milk Chocolate & Coconut Egg
  • Portions per pack: 15, Portion size: 25g
  • Bounty Bar
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 28.5g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 494G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Nuts, Soya

Storage

For best before date see back of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

494g ℮

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Milk Chocolate & Coconut Egg
  • 2 Full Size Milk Bounty® Bars 57g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (21%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Nuts, Soya

Storage

  • For best before date see back of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 28.5g / (%*)
Energy 2037kJ581kJ (7%)
-487kcal139kcal (7%)
Fat 26g7.3g (10%)
of which saturates 21g6.1g (31%)
Carbohydrate 59g17g (7%)
of which sugars 48g14g (16%)
Protein 3.7g1.1g (2%)
Salt 0.25g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 28.5g--

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Milk Chocolate & Coconut Egg
  • 2 Full Size Milk Bounty® Bars 57g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Desiccated Coconut, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Nuts, Soya

Storage

  • For best before date see back of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g / (%*)
Energy 2277kJ569kJ (7%)
-545kcal136kcal (7%)
Fat 33g8.1g (12%)
of which saturates 21g5.1g (26%)
Carbohydrate 55g14g (5%)
of which sugars 54g14g (15%)
Protein 7.3g1.8g (4%)
Salt 0.26g0.06g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Portions per pack: 15, Portion size: 25g--
View all Extra Large Easter Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here