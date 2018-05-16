New
Bounty Chocolate Giant Egg 494G
Product Description
- Bounty hollow milk chocolate egg with coconut inclusion. Bounty® Bar - Moist tender coconut covered in thick milk chocolate.
- Chocolate shaped hollow egg with desiccated coconut inclusion contains 2 Bounty® Bars
- Milk Chocolate & Coconut Egg
- Portions per pack: 15, Portion size: 25g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 494G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Nuts, Soya
Storage
For best before date see back of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
494g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (21%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 28.5g / (%*)
|Energy
|2037kJ
|581kJ (7%)
|-
|487kcal
|139kcal (7%)
|Fat
|26g
|7.3g (10%)
|of which saturates
|21g
|6.1g (31%)
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|17g (7%)
|of which sugars
|48g
|14g (16%)
|Protein
|3.7g
|1.1g (2%)
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.07g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Desiccated Coconut, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 25g / (%*)
|Energy
|2277kJ
|569kJ (7%)
|-
|545kcal
|136kcal (7%)
|Fat
|33g
|8.1g (12%)
|of which saturates
|21g
|5.1g (26%)
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|14g (5%)
|of which sugars
|54g
|14g (15%)
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.8g (4%)
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.06g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
