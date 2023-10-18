Elfbar Disposable Pod Blueberry 20Mg

Toxic

This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. This product is intended for adult smokers only. This product is not recommended for non smokers, young people under the age of 18 years, pregnant or breastfeeding women, people who are allergic to any of the listed ingredients and those suffering from general ill health. This product can expose you to nicotine, which can increase your heart rate and blood pressure, and can cause nausea, dizziness or aggravate existing respiratory conditions. If you experience any adverse reactions, please contact your doctor and let us know by providing the details by either email or telephone call. ELFBAR 600 BLUEBERRY 20mg Contains: 2-isopropyl-N,2,3-trimethylbutyramide, Nicotine benzoate. DANGER: Toxic if swallowed. Fatal in contact with skin. Harmful if inhaled. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor/physician. IF ON SKIN: Gently wash with plenty of soap and water. Rinse mouth. Store locked up. Dispose of contents/container to approved disposal site, in accordance with local regulations.