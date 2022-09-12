Cinnamon Kitchen Lemon & Turmeric Rice 300G
Product Description
- Basmati Rice with Turmeric and Flavoured with Lemon Juice and Lemon Zest
- Since Cinnamon Kitchen opened it has established itself as one of the finest modern Indian restaurants in London.
- Bringing the essence of this fine dining experience into your own home, Cinnamon Kitchen continues to challenge the status quo by fusing the spice of the subcontinent with the finest ingredients and British culinary traditions to create modern dishes that remain classic and timeless.
- We hope you enjoy!'
- Aromatic basmati rice with turmeric and flavoured with lemon juice and lemon zest
- Expertly created by Cinnamon Kitchen
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Basmati Rice (88%) (Water, Basmati Rice), Onions, Lemon Juice (2.5%), Toasted Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Salt, Lemon Zest, Curry Leaves, Black Mustard Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Turmeric, Whole Black Cardamom Seeds, Cracked Black Pepper, Crushed Red Chillies
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated 0°C to 5°C. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove sleeve. Remove film using a sharp knife. Decant into a microwaveable bowl and cover with microwaveable film.
Cat D 750W 3 mins 30 secs
Cat E 900W 3 mins
Cat E 1000W 2 mins 30 secs
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat
Tray not suitable for microwave
Stir thoroughly after cooking. Do not reheat once cooled.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins
Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and pierce film.
Place on preheated baking tray. After cooking remove film using a sharp knife.
Produce of
Made in the UK with rice from multiple countries
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- WARNING: May contain whole spices.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Cinnamon Kitchen,
- 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
- 9 Colmore Row,
- Birmingham,
- B3 2BJ.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pack (150g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy kJ
|564kJ
|846kJ
|8400kJ/
|Energy kcal
|134kcal
|201kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|3.2g
|70g
|-of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.6g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|25.1g
|37.7g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.9g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.7g
|Protein
|3.0g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.70g
|1.05g
|6g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: May contain whole spices.
