Play-Doh Kitchen Creation Magical Mixer

PLAY-DOH Kitchen Creation Magical Mixer
Play-Doh Create ‘n Go Playsets come with everything kids need to make amazing Play-Doh creations! Each themed set includes 4 ounces of Play-Doh modelling compound in assorted colours as well as a variety of tools and moulds. The convenient reusable storage container keeps all the pieces together when playtime is over, and adds to the play with fun decorative half-moulds in the lid. This imaginative play toy makes a great arts and crafts activity for girls and boys ages 3 and up. Hasbro, Play-Doh, and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.
THEMED PLAY-DOH SETS WITH STORAGE CONTAINER: Kids can make silly, imaginative creations with 4 Play-Doh colours and themed tools and moulds. When playtime is over, store the pieces inside the reusable containerTOOLS AND MOULDS: With a variety of tools such as moulds, cutters, and extruders, kids can be endlessly creative! Half-moulds on the cover of the storage container add to the funINCLUDES 4 PLAY-DOH CANS: Each set includes 1-ounce cans of Play-Doh compound in assorted coloursCONVENIENT STORAGE CONTAINER: Keep Play-Doh cans and tools in the reusable container for easy storage! Containers are stackable with other Create ‘n Go sets (each sold separately, subject to availability)ARTS AND CRAFTS FOR KIDS: These kids toys make fun gifts for 3 year olds and up who love modelling clay and imaginary play

Lower age limit

3 Years

