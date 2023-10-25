PLAY-DOH Kitchen Creation Magical Mixer

Play-Doh Create ‘n Go Playsets come with everything kids need to make amazing Play-Doh creations! Each themed set includes 4 ounces of Play-Doh modelling compound in assorted colours as well as a variety of tools and moulds. The convenient reusable storage container keeps all the pieces together when playtime is over, and adds to the play with fun decorative half-moulds in the lid. This imaginative play toy makes a great arts and crafts activity for girls and boys ages 3 and up. Hasbro, Play-Doh, and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.

THEMED PLAY-DOH SETS WITH STORAGE CONTAINER: Kids can make silly, imaginative creations with 4 Play-Doh colours and themed tools and moulds. When playtime is over, store the pieces inside the reusable container TOOLS AND MOULDS: With a variety of tools such as moulds, cutters, and extruders, kids can be endlessly creative! Half-moulds on the cover of the storage container add to the fun INCLUDES 4 PLAY-DOH CANS: Each set includes 1-ounce cans of Play-Doh compound in assorted colours CONVENIENT STORAGE CONTAINER: Keep Play-Doh cans and tools in the reusable container for easy storage! Containers are stackable with other Create ‘n Go sets (each sold separately, subject to availability) ARTS AND CRAFTS FOR KIDS: These kids toys make fun gifts for 3 year olds and up who love modelling clay and imaginary play

Lower age limit

3 Years