LEGO MINECRAFT The Frozen Peaks 21243

Fans of the Minecraft video game can build, battle and explore the icy biome in the frozen mountain caves of this LEGO Minecraft The Frozen Peaks set

This set includes a buildable LEGO Minecraft toy shelter, a Taiga forest build and an exploding TNT function that blows up part of the mountain

Kids search the Frozen Peaks, build a shelter, mine ore and gather food; they can explore and escape the dripstone cave or battle hostile mobs

Features a Minecraft goat toy with a ramming feature to knock the mobs off the mountain, plus coal, iron and emerald ore elements for kids to mine

This icy Minecraft biome toy set includes a LEGO Minecraft Steve figure, Creeper and stray Minecraft Mobs and a goat animal toy figureLEGO Minecraft The Frozen Peaks (21243) building toy for kids 8 plus years old is filled with hands-on features and functions to give players mountains of action-packed Minecraft fun.

Minecraft players will recognise the Frozen Peaks and Taiga forest locations in this building toy and they will be eager to use their Minecrafting skills to extract the coal, iron and emerald ore that lies beneath the ice. Kids must build a safe shelter and gather food before they begin mining. When iconic Minecraft mobs, a Creeper and a stray figures, come too close, kids can either escape through the perilous dripstone cave, use TNT to blow up the mountain to get to their shelter or operate the goat’s ramming feature to knock the hostile mobs off the cliff edge! Several fun features and a range of authentic Minecraft accessories ensure the adventures never end. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their model as they build.

This set can be customised and combined with others in the range of LEGO Minecraft building toys for even more crafting adventures, and makes a fantastic gift for kids and Minecraft fans aged 8 plus years old.

Measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep

Contains 304 Pieces.