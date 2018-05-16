New
Kimm & Miller Make Your Own Flavoured Gin
Product Description
- KIMM & MILLER MAKE YOUR OWN FLAVOURED GIN
- Empty glass gin bottle ready for your artisan homemade gin
- This make your own gin kit will make the perfect gift for Mum this Mother's Day. Simply add 200ml gin and a couple of pinches of your botanical of choice to the glass bottle provided and allow to infuse to create the perfect flavoured gin.
- Kit comes complete with: Juniper Berries 3g, Freeze Dried Raspberries 1g and Rose Petals 1g
Information
Preparation and Usage
- "Allergy Advice: Produced in a factory that handles: nuts, mustard seeds, celery seeds, sesame seeds, soya, wheat and gluten.
- Care Instructions: Wash bottle and cork in warm soapy water before first use. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher use. Do not soak cork. Ensure cork is dried thoroughly before storing.
- Storage: Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. "
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
