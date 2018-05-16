New
Reese's Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg& 3 Peanut Butter Egg 232G
Product Description
- Reese's Peanut Butter Crème Egg - Milk Chocolate (60%) with Peanut Butter Creme Center (40%)
- Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg & 3 Crème Eggs
- Pack size: 232G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Hollow egg packed in the UK. Crème eggs produced in the United States of America
Recycling info
Board. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Return to
- Please send comments within the UK to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
- Questions or comments? www.askhershey.com
Net Contents
232g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2350kJ / 561kcal
|Fat
|35g
|of which saturates
|21g
|Carbohydrate
|56g
|of which sugars
|50g
|Protein
|6.6g
|Salt
|0.17g
Ingredients
Sugar*, Peanuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Milk Fat, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower &/or Safflower in varying proportions), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel in varying proportions), Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin*, E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2292kJ / 548kcal
|Fat
|31.7g
|of which saturates
|14.1g
|Carbohydrate
|56.5g
|of which sugars
|51.4g
|Protein
|9.3g
|Salt
|0.62g
