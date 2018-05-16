We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Reese's Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg& 3 Peanut Butter Egg 232G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Reese's Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg& 3 Peanut Butter Egg 232G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£5.00
£2.16/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Reese's Peanut Butter Crème Egg - Milk Chocolate (60%) with Peanut Butter Creme Center (40%)
  • Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg & 3 Crème Eggs
  • Pack size: 232G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Hollow egg packed in the UK. Crème eggs produced in the United States of America

Recycling info

Board. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please send comments within the UK to
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.
  • Questions or comments? www.askhershey.com

Net Contents

232g ℮

  • Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg & 3 Crème Eggs
  • Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg 130g
  • Reese's Peanut Butter Crème Egg 3 x 34g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

  • To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2350kJ / 561kcal
Fat35g
of which saturates21g
Carbohydrate56g
of which sugars50g
Protein6.6g
Salt0.17g

  • Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg & 3 Crème Eggs
  • Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg 130g
  • Reese's Peanut Butter Crème Egg 3 x 34g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar*, Peanuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Milk Fat, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower &/or Safflower in varying proportions), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel in varying proportions), Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin*, E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

  • To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2292kJ / 548kcal
Fat31.7g
of which saturates14.1g
Carbohydrate56.5g
of which sugars51.4g
Protein9.3g
Salt0.62g
View all Extra Large Easter Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here