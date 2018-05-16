Product Description
- I Heart Rose 187ml & Truffles Cracker
- Berry Bubbly
- Product of France
- I Heart Rosé
- Wine of Spain
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Popping Candy 5% [Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide], Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings 0.4%
Allergy Information
- Produced on a site that handles Nuts, Gluten, Egg, and Sesame Seeds., Contains Sulphites For allergens: See ingredients in bold.
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
12% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See reverse of swing tag.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
187ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2454kJ/591kcal
|Fat
|44g
|of which saturates
|37g
|Carbohydrate
|43g
|of which sugars
|41g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|Protein
|0.10g
