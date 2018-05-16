We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

I Heart Rose 187Ml & Truffles Cracker

No ratings yetWrite a review
£5.00
£5.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • I Heart Rose 187ml & Truffles Cracker
  • Berry Bubbly
  • Product of France
  • I Heart Rosé
  • Wine of Spain

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Popping Candy 5% [Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide], Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings 0.4%

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a site that handles Nuts, Gluten, Egg, and Sesame Seeds., Contains Sulphites For allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

12% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See reverse of swing tag.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

187ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2454kJ/591kcal
Fat44g
of which saturates37g
Carbohydrate43g
of which sugars41g
Fibre3.9g
Protein0.10g
